Billie Eilish Links With H&M For Sustainable Clothing Line

Billie Eilish has teamed up with H&M for a sustainable clothing line.

The American artist dominated 2019, releasing her eagerly anticipated debut album to widespread acclaim.

Playing a pivotal slot at Reading and Leeds festival, Billie Eilish opens 2020 with a brand new project.

Following partnerships with Bershka and Urban Outfitters, the singer has teamed up alongside H&M for a new clothing line.

Environmentally friendly, the freshly announced line features t-shirts, sweaters, and a bucket hat with the Billie Eilish logo on it.

Check out the announce below.

Photo Credit: Bella Howard

