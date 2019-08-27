Billie Eilish Hits Out At Nylon Cover Image

Billie Eilish has hit out at Nylon Magazine after an image of her was drafted on to their front cover.

The magazine's new edition went on sale this week, and features three artists who they claim are guiding culture into its next tech phase.

Billie Eilish is portrayed, but the photograph is heavily altered - she is portrayed as a naked, bald, web avatar.

Shocked, the 17 year old artist wrote: "I was never approached by Nylon about this piece whatsoever. I did not know it was happening nor did anyone on my team."

Taking issue with the design, she said: "You're gonna make a picture of me shirtless? That's not real?? At 17? And make it the cover????"

Billie Eilish finished: "Even if the picture was supposed to look like some robot version of me... I did not consent in any way."

Noting this, Nylon issued a subsequent statement: "It was never our intention to create a look that is confusing or insulting to Billie Eilish. It was only ever our intention to honour Billie's impact and her work by creating this avatar which is part of a cover series highlighting the power of digital prodigy artists."

"This avatar is a piece of 3D artwork created in dedication to her achievements and the positive effect she has had on millions around the globe - including us."