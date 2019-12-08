Billie Eilish Describes XXXTentacion As A "Tortured Genius"

Billie Eilish has described XXXTentacion as a tortured genius in a new interview.

The singer has long been an advocate for the rapper's music, and recently saluted XXXTentacion on the first anniversary of his death.

Real name Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, he was shot and killed in Florida last summer - just 20 years old, he also had a lengthy series of domestic abuse charges against him, including false imprisonment and the aggravated battery of a pregnant woman.

Speaking to XXL , Billie Eilish was asked about her support for his music. "I think it’s kind of unfair when something gets more popular after someone passes," she commented. "I remember in the midst of it, at the beginning, when I found him on SoundCloud. I had no idea who he was or anything about his backstory at all."

"I barely knew what he looked like. I just messed with what he was creating because it wasn’t something I had heard before."

Continuing, she added: "It was a mix between, you know, all types of shit. And that was without me having any knowledge of anything in his life: who he was, who he knew, anything at all."

With a somewhat agonising and unfortunate turn of phrase she finished: I think it’s still popular because he was a complete tortured genius."

The interview can be found HERE.

