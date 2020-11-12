Billie Eilish Conjures A Folk Palette On 'Your Power'

Billie Eilish has shared her new single 'Your Power'.

The single is taken from her incoming studio album, with 'Happier Than Ever' set to be released on July 30th.

'Your Power' is a world away from the future-facing digi-pop that adorned her Grammy winning successes, a spartan, whispered, folk-hewn palette that puts Clash in mind of Phoebe Bridgers.

The whispered intensity of the songwriting is matched to a simple but unforgettable video, in which Billie appears - alone, stranded - in the middle of a desert.

A colossal snake wraps itself around her, the breath gradually crushed from her body before the camera pans out to darkness.

A metaphor for mental health issues, it was created and directed by Billie herself, and was shot in the Simi Valley alongside an actual 80lb anaconda snake.

Check it out now.

Photo Credit: Kelia Anne MacCluskey

