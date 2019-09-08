Billie Eilish Cancels Fashion Line After Designer Admits Plagiarism

Billie Eilish has been forced to cancel a new fashion line after a designer involved admitted plagiarism.

The new capsule was crafted in association with Siberia Hills, and on its launch last week fans noted a t-shirt and hoodie which made us of anime character Nozomi Tojo from the Long Live! show.

The close-knit anime community soon pointed out, however, that the designs were incredibly close to previous work by Makoto Kurokawa.

Compare and contrast below.

Ok so we’re all in the kno

•SiberianHills collab with Billie Eilish and stole artwork from JP artist @/m_qurokawa

•SH artist says theyre “in talks” with JP artist after deleting comments calling them out

•Comments get disabled

•Early version of hoodie gets deleted off SHs IG pic.twitter.com/lirCUIahvW — THAT’S THE CRUEL ANGEL’S TEA SIS (@yonkerzbarz) August 9, 2019

After the comparison went viral Siberia Hills had an internal discussion, with the line now being pulled.

A full message was placed on Instagram, apologising to Kurokawa and explaining that Billie Eilish and her team were completely unaware of the infraction.

They wrote: “To the talented artist Mr. M_Qurokawa, we apologize for taking from your artwork for our merchandise collaboration with Billie Eilish. Billie and her team were not aware we used your art, they just believed in the product.”

Check it out below.

Related: Don't Wanna Be You - Billie Eilish Interviewed

Photography: Bella Howard

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.