Billie Eilish Announces Debut Album

Billie Eilish is set to release her debut album ‘WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?’ on March 29th.

The pop mega-star seems to excel with each passing release, gathering a remarkable online fandom.

Her meteoric rise continues with the release of her debut album, which arrives alongside a sold out UK run.

Landing on March 29th, the record is trailed by new single 'bury a friend', constructed by Billie alongside co-conspirator and elder brother Finneas O’Connell.

“When we made ‘bury a friend,’ the whole album clicked in my head,” Billie explains. “I immediately knew what it was going to be about, what the visuals were going to be, and everything in terms of how I wanted it to be perceived. It inspired what the album is about. ‘bury a friend’ is literally from the perspective of the monster under my bed. If you put yourself in that mindset, what is this creature doing or feeling?”

She continues. “I also confess that I’m this monster, because I’m my own worst enemy. I might be the monster under your bed too.”

Michael Chaves directs the startling visuals - tune in below.

Tracklisting:

1. !!!!!!!

2. bad guy

3. xanny

4. you should see me in a crown

5. all the good girls go to hell

6. wish you were gay

7. when the party’s over

8. 8

9. my strange addiction

10. bury a friend

11. ilomilo

12. listen before i go

13. i love you

14. goodbye

