Billie Black's 'The Last Time' Is A Soaring Return

Billie Black has worked alongside Mura Masa and toured with Jack Garratt, gaining plaudits across the pop sphere.

Along the way, though, she was establishing her own voice, developing her own style.

Heading into the studio, Billie set about constructing a new three track EP, matching gossamer electronics to her own oblique sense of future soul.

Out now, we've got first play of 'The Last Time', a track that speaks potently about knowing your own worth and extricating yourself from toxic situations.

Vocally it veers from Nina Simone to Lana Del Rey, while the patient, brooding arrangement has a languid, twilight feel.

A crisp piece of future-soul with a dynamic, highly personal edge, you can check out 'The Last Time' below.

