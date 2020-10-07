Billboard Are Eliminating Merch Bundles

Billboard are set to segue out consideration of merch bundles from their charts.

The practise essentially means that fans are offered merchandise alongside an album, which has the impact of bolstering chart numbers.

The past few months have seen this become more and more controversial , helping to distort some key chart races.

As a result, these numbers will be gradually eliminated from both the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 chart scores.

In a new statement, Billboard confirmed that it “has decided to eliminate the practice of counting albums bundled with merchandise and concert tickets on its album and song charts altogether”.

The move doesn't have a specific time date for its adoption, but Billboard have reiterated that their aim is to “level the playing field for all artists.”

Check out the full report HERE.

