Bill Ryder-Jones Remixes Composer Michael Price

Bill Ryder-Jones has stepped in to remix composer Michael Price.

Michael Price has decided to revisit his 2012 EP 'The Hope Of Better Weather', transforming these sketch-like piano improvisations into something new.

Incoming album project 'The Hope Of The Weather' allows the likes of Yann Tiersen, Bill Ryder-Jones, Peter Gregson, Malibu, and Eluvium to re-work his material.

Out shortly, we're able to share this lush take from Bill Ryder-Jones, a performance that comes soaked in the drizzle of the Wirral.

A peaceful, calming performance, Bill's half-spoken vocal seems to take the song to another place entirely, while the subtle string arrangement punctures the melody.

He comments: "It was quite special for me to be asked to reimagine one of Michael's pieces as I've been a fan of his work for many years now. My idea for the piece was to use the title 'The Hope Of Better Weather' to talk about my own struggle with agoraphobia, hence the title 'In Spite Of The Weather’”.

Michael Price spoke to Bill throughout the remix process, and there's a neat exchange of landscapes at work in the finished track.

The composer adds: "When we chatted on the phone about what he might do for his version I thought he'd bring some of that Merseyside melancholia into the mix. In the end, his stunning rework feels like the sun coming out from behind the clouds - full of optimism, hope and compassion. He's a beautiful fella and a beautiful musician and it shows in his words and voice."

Tune in now.

'The Hope Of Better Weather' will be released on October 8th - order it HERE.

Photo Credit: Paul Heartfield

