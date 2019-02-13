Bill Fay Announces New Album 'Countless Branches'

Bill Fay is set to release new album 'Countless Branches' on January 17th.

The English songwriter released a string of influential records in the 60s, before fading away from prominence.

Becoming a cult icon, his return to the recording studio has resulted in a string of emotionally charged releases.

Out on January 17th, 'Countless Branches' is billed as a sparse return, an exploration of space and intensity.

Benjamin A Vierling takes charge of the artwork, with new single 'Filled With Wonder Once Again' online now.

Typically magical, the visuals were directed by none other than Emily Scaife. She comments:

“I wanted to create a dreamy, warm world that melted reality into abstraction and filled the audience with wonder, while conveying themes of cycles/phases – both of the tree (inspired by Bill’s ‘Countless Branches’) as well as the planet more generally.”

“I combined several techniques: hand-drawing shapes and patterns in nature; animal skins, organic textures, and coloured gels and slides on overhead projectors to produce soft dappled washes of light...”

Tune in now.

