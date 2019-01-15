Bikini Kill Reform, Live Shows Announced

Seminal Riot Grrrl outfit Bikini Kill have reformed and will play live shows this Spring.

The band's slim but incendiary catalogue turned American underground music on its head, with their second wave feminist politics picking apart patriarchal viewpoints while having a helluva good time.

Splitting in 1996, Kathleen Hanna went on to front Le Tigre and The Julie Ruin but the spectre of her former group loomed large in the popular imagination.

Now it seems that Bikini Kill - full line up yet to be confirmed - will play two shows this Spring in New York and Los Angeles.

The band's Kathleen Hanna, Kathi Wilcox and Tobi Vail played a one song set in 2017 at a book launch, but these actual, proper concerts represent their first full performances in more than 20 years.

Here are the details...

THIS IS NOT A TEST: Bikini Kill have announced shows in LA & NYC this spring. Tickets for all shows go on sale this Friday. More info: https://t.co/igiqXRYppM pic.twitter.com/UVYjg9zwEY — Bikini Kill (@theebikinikill) January 15, 2019

