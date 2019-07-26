Biig Piig's 'Sunny' Arrives With Immaculate Timing

West London's Biig Piig has shared her new single 'Sunny'.

The songwriter's potent charm was expressed across two wonderful opening EPs, with ‘Big Fan Of The Sesh, Vol.1’ and ‘A World Without Snooze, Vol.2’ sketching out a unique identity.

'Sunny' arrives with perfect timing, as London bakes in a record-breaking heatwave that has sent temperatures soaring.

The perfect summer hymn, 'Sunny' is all soft focus synths and yacht-pop guitar, a kind of bleached out Hall & Oates but with feminine charm.

It's catchy-as-hell, too, with those expertly placed handclaps proving to be irresistibly contagious.

There's a lot more to come, of course, but for now you can check out 'Sunny' below.

Catch Biig Piig at the following shows:

October

24 London EartH

25 Dublin Whelan’s

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.