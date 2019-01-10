Biig Piig's 'Roses And Gold' Is Built For Mild Autumn Days

‘Roses And Gold’ by Biig Piig is a song made for the mild Autumn days that lay ahead of us. The track premiered as Annie Mac’s Hottest Record in the World, and it's another dreamy single in the lane that this Bilingual 21 year old has now made her own.

The first play of the song arrived with an neat bedroom live-video. JD Reid, known for working with the likes of slowthai and Mabel produced the new Biig Piig song.

Her Spanish vocals are intertwined with the English ones and make it feel like an intimate conversation. It’s like she confides in us to share her deepest secrets.

“I saw roses and gold when I looked at you...” is repeated multiple times throughout the song and if you don’t listen any closer this might come across as a melancholic love song but ‘Roses And Gold’ is much more than that. It touches the materialistic world of today and how hard it is to navigate.

Biig Piig just signed to RCA and will go on tour this month. She will start in Brussels on October 14th and end in Dublin venue Whelan's on October 25th

Check out a live version of 'Roses And Gold' below.

Catch Biig Piig at London's EartH venue on October 24th.

Words: Lauren de Hollogne

