Biig Piig's 'Feels Right' Is A Sad Banger That Mourns The Sesh

Biig Piiig has shared her new single 'Feels Right'.

The Irish born, London based singer has shared a string of fantastic singles, melting together neo-soul textures with incredible lyrical honesty.

New single 'Feels Right' is a case in point - a low key bumper, it's a sad banger that mourns the sesh.

A song about the absence that club-closures bring, 'Feels Right' yearns for the communal experience in the middle of the pandemic.

Illuminated by that stellar vocal, 'Feels Right' is completely, 100% Biig Piig. She comments...

"Feels Right' is a track about the energy of a night out. I miss going out so much. The feeling of letting go and being surrounded by sweaty people; meeting strangers and one-night romances; the tunes and ecstasy. Feel like pure shit just want her back :'(. So we made 'Feels Right' with that in mind. The closest we can get to that feeling again right now is writing about it."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Melanie Lehman

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.