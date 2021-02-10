Biig Piig's 'Cuenta Lo' Salutes Her Spanish Roots

Biig Piig dives into her Spanish roots on new single 'Cuenta Lo'.

The singer was born in Ireland, before spending a big part of her childhood in Spain; now based in West London, she's never quite lost sight of those roots.

'Cuenta Lo' makes this link explicit, while also dipping into her experiences at the card tables of the Hippodrome in London's Leicester Square.

It's a superb return, with her neo-soul influences being twisted into something startling and new.

Standing out from the crowd, the single displays her versatility, with Biig Piig constructing "an alter-ego-driven song about money, sex and power."

She adds: "The video is based around when I used to be a poker dealer, and itâ€™s about the coldness and greediness that money can bring in all industries... including music."

Tune in now.

