Biig Piig Taps Into DNB Energy With 'Fun'

Biig Piig returns with new single 'Fun'.

The artist now splits her time between London and Los Angeles, maintaining her links to the NiNE8 Collective while also pursuing solo goals.

Out now, 'Fun' melds together Biig Piig's soulful approach with ravey production aspects, all crunchy breaks and virile electronics.

A dose of DNB energy, the lyrics actually turn towards darkness, looking at childish squabbles in a relationship.

As she puts it, 'Fun' is “about bickering with a partner, and being sick of it. ‘FUN’ is also about how you can bring out a childish part of each other when no one else really gets that part of you, the good and the bad. No one gets under your skin or pushes your buttons like the ones you love the most.”

A song that explodes from the traps, 'Fun' offers up club sounds in a unique alt-pop context - tune in now.

