Biig Piig Explores Her Fantasies With 'Lavender'

Biig Piig returns with new single 'Lavender'.

The West London artist will release a new EP this Spring, with audio-visual project 'The Sky Is Bleeding' on May 21st.

Formed during lockdown, Biig Piig worked remotely with a team of collaborators assembled during work on her previous EPs.

The EP hones in on her sexual desires, with Biig Piig feeling free to be a bit more explicit in her lyricism.

She says...

“‘The Sky Is Bleeding’ is a project that I’ve let myself be free and open about situations and fantasies of mine that I haven’t touched on before. My sexuality and secrets I wanted to take the listener as close as I could to some of the intimate and vulnerable places I go alone.”

New single 'Lavender' is online now, a slow-burning piece of soulful pop with a passionate vein. The visuals are perhaps her most intimate to date, moving through sensual, fantasy realms.

Tune in now.

