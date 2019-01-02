Biig Piig Exels On New Bumper 'Nothing Changes'

West London riser Biig Piig has shared her fantastic new song 'Nothing Changes'.

The songwriter's second EP ‘Big Fan Of The Sesh, Vol.2’ is incoming, with Biig Piig aiming to take her stellar neo-soul in fresh directions.

With a live show at London's Village Underground incoming she's decided to share something new, and it's a superb low-key R&B bumper.

'Nothing Changes' has that downcast vibe, but it's buoyed by her killer vocal, and those lyrics “about falling into a pattern and not being able to break it - like wanting to start fresh and change your path for the sake of yourself and person you love, but finding yourself in the same place with the same end result. Like a shitty version of Groundhog Day.”

Turning negative emotions into something quite beautiful, 'Nothing Changes' seems to emphasise Biig Piig's raw, un-blinkered talent.

Tune in now.

Catch Biig Piig at London's Village Underground on March 19th.

