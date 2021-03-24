Big Zuu, D Double E Collide On New Single 'Variation'

Big Zuu and D Double E collide on new single 'Variation'.

It's a grimy double pairing, with Big Zuu's effervescence working alongside the Newham General's legendary flow.

The single is the culmination of a long-held ambition for Big Zuu, who comments:

“I’m gassed to be releasing a tune with D Double E. He’s a legend in the game and doing a tune with him has always been an ambition of mine. I think ‘Variation’ will be loved by all the core grime heads but also fans of other genres can enjoy it because of how catchy the chorus is. I’m so excited for everyone to hear it!”

Production comes from Joker and Sir Spyro, two of the best in the game. The visuals, meanwhile, are the work of Kevin Jones, and the humorous clip features blink-and-you'll-miss-em slots from AJ Tracey, Tubsey, and Hyder.

Check it out now.

Photo Credit: Jake West

