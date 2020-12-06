Big Zuu Chats With Ghetts, Zeze Millz, Asim Chaudhry For Agenda, With Beats By Dre

Big Zuu hosts a fantastic round-table Q&A on the new episode of Agenda, with Beats By Dre.

Agenda is the trend-setting, cutting edge playlist on Apple Music , and it has now expanded to absorb a conversation-led podcast.

Grime star Big Zuu is the host, and he's joined by some big hitters - rap giant Ghetts, Zeze Millz, and actor Asim Chaudhry.

The wide-ranging discussion feels potent, honest, and timely, with the Q&A tackling artistic responsibility, type-casting, and colourism.

Big Zuu comments: “We are moving forward and there are things that are kind of changing the outlook of what it is to be an ethnic minority in Britain...”

Laid down on May 27th via video-conferencing, it's a thought-provoking discussion, featuring four potent figures from the creative arts.

As Zeze Millz puts it: “If you want black women to enjoy the skin that they’re in and understand that they’re beautiful, we have to see it in a wider world...”

Ghetts adds: “We are conflicted people. Today we don’t want to do Martin Luther, today we want to do Malcolm X!”

Check out the opening episode of Agenda, with Beats By Dre below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.