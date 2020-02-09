Big Thief's Adrianne Lenker Confirms Two New Albums

Big Thief singer Adrianne Lenker has shared details of two new studio albums.

The American artist made good use of her quarantine time, heading to a cabin with engineer Philip Weinrobe.

With the pandemic cutting short Big Thief's touring activities, she was left largely alone to focus on solo material.

She comments: “I grew really connected to the space itself... The one room cabin felt like the inside of an acoustic guitar - it was such a joy to hear the notes reverberate in the space.”

The two albums are titled 'songs' and 'instrumentals' respectively and land on October 23rd via 4AD.

Adrianne explains...

I had a handful of songs that I was planning on recording, but by the time Phil arrived I was on a whole new level of heartsick and the songs were flying through my ears. I was basically lying in the dirt half the time.

We went with the flow. A lot of the focus was on getting nourishment from our meals. We cooked directly on the woodstove, and we went on walks to the creek every day to bathe. I’m grateful that this music has come into existence. These songs have helped me heal. I hope that at least in some small way this music can be a friend to you.

New song 'anything' is out now - tune in below.

