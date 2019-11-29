Big Thief, Sharon Van Etten Contribute To New Charity Compilation

Keeled Scales have laid out plans for a new charity compilation, featuring Big Thief, Sharon Van Etten and more.

The new compilation is title 'To the People of the Land: Carrizo/Comecrudo Solidarity Compilation', and it will hit streaming services on October 9th.

Subsequently being available through Bandcamp on October 9th, the release aims to raise funds for and the highlight the cause of the Carrizzo/Comecrudo Tribe of Texas.

The indigenous people are threatened by three liquid natural gas terminals and pipelines, planned for construction through native land.

Keeled Scales write:

As indigenous people continue to lead the fight against the reckless fossil fuel industry, we are honored to offer this compilation and its earnings in solidarity with everyone in the fight for racial justice and a livable future for all beings on planet earth. We will be donating 100% of revenue from this compilation directly to the Carrizzo/Comecrudo Tribe of Texas (the Estok'Gna) as they reclaim their land and culture and fight continued genocide and environmental racism.

'To the People of the Land: Carrizo/Comecrudo Solidarity Compilation' lands on October 2nd, and features material from Big Thief, Sharon Van Etten, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Jess Williamson, and more.

Order it HERE.

Tracklist:

Aisha Burns - 'Chinati'

Pablo. - 'Looking Within' (Land Back) (feat. Andy Torres)

Black Belt Eagle Scout - 'My Blood Runs Through This Land'

Sun June - '16 Riders (demo)'

Molly Burch - 'Every Little Thing' (demo)

Tenci - 'Cold Dirty Water' (demo)

Big Thief - 'Jane' (demo)

Renée Reed - 'J’ai Trouvé'

Little Wings - 'Movin Right Along'

Justin Boyd & Thor Harris - 'The Godless Sky Looks On In Disbelief'

Jolie Holland - 'Painted Bird'

Will Johnson - 'Need of Trust and Thunder' (demo)

Julian Neel - 'Carolina Wren'

Christelle Bofale - 'And I’ll Go' (demo)

Jesse Wooten - 'Sometimes To Rise'

Tele Novella - 'He Needs Me'

Jess Williamson - 'Harm None' (live)

Sleep Good - 'Summertime Feeling'

Little Mazarn - 'Bury Me Not on the Lone Prairie'

RF Shannon - 'Cedar Perfume'

Sharon Van Etten - 'Untitled'

Jo Schornikow - 'Election Year'

Twain - 'The Kiss' (demo)

Karima Walker - 'Uncovering'

Longriver - 'The Way That It Is' (alternate version)

Jackie Venson - 'Lost in Time' (live)

Jesse Woods - 'Shattering My Shadow'

Jordan Moser - 'Limestone Trail'

Cowboy Crisis - 'Humming Still Goes Walking By'

Erin Durant - 'Highway Blue' (demo)

Future Museums - 'Jojoba Joy'

