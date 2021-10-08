Big Thief Share Two New Songs, 'Little Things' And 'Sparrow'

Big Thief have shared two new songs, 'Little Things' and 'Sparrow'.

The American band's exceptional 'Two Hands' found widespread acclaim on its 2019 release, and the pandemic bought a slew of solo endeavours.

Vocalist Adrianne Lenker released outstanding albums, but it seems that Big Thief are ready to re-unite for new projects.

Two new songs are online now, with 'Little Things' and 'Sparrow' being laid down alongside Shawn Everett at Five Star Studios in Topanga, California in October last year.

A step forward from the group, 'Little Things' and 'Sparrow' seem to occupy two unique realms, but still have much in common.

Photo Credit: Josh Goleman

