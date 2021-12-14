Big Thief Share 'No Reason', 'Spud Infinity'

Big Thief have shared new songs 'No Reason' and 'Spud Infinity'.

The band's new album 'Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You' is out on February 11th, and it features some special guests.

Recorded across four different sessions, the third - in the Colorado Rockies - found Big Thief interrupted by someone playing beautifully nearby.

As it turns out, respected session musician Richard Hardy was warming up, and they invited him to play on 'No Reason', which is online now.

The beautiful shades of Americana that bedeck 'Spud Infinity' are augmented by Noah Lenker, Adrianne’s younger brother, on jaw harp, plus Mat Davidson on fiddle.

Tune in now.

'Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You' is out on February 11th.

Photo Credit: Alexa Viscius

- - -