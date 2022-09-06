Big Thief Cancel Shows In Tel Aviv

Big Thief have decided to cancel their two upcoming shows in Tel Aviv.

The concerts were initially announced two years ago before the pandemic intervened; the indie group then re-affirmed their decision with a post online over the weekend.

The statement was met with hostility online, with some criticising the vague use of language in such an important matter.

In a new post Big Thief have confirmed the Israeli shows will not go ahead, and re-affirm their commitment to the rights of Palestinian people.

Admitting they have "much to learn", the group say the new statement follows a process of dialogue.

The band explain that their decision to play the shows in Tel Aviv - a city where one member lives - came from "a belief that music can heal".

Admitting the divisive nature of their announcement, Big Thief have pulled the Tel Aviv concerts, and remain "committed to growing from this".