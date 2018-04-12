Big Sean Opens Up About His Experiences With Depression

Big Sean has opened up about his experiences with depression and anxiety.

The rapper pulled his 2018 tour after experiencing some mental health issues, but refused to discuss these problems further.

Now Big Sean has posted three videos on Instagram, opening up to fans about the problems he faced, which seemed to descend around his 30th birthday.

The hip-hop icon revealed that he has dealt with mental health issues since the age of 17, but this time felt his problems needed "special attention".

Entering therapy, he received specialist treatment. "I wasn't feeling like myself and I couldn't figure out why," he said. "I just felt lost - and I don't know how I got there."

Watch the videos below.

