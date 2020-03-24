Big Narstie Drops New Single 'Smooth Criminal'

Man of the people Big Narstie returns with new single 'Smooth Criminal'.

The MC is part of grime's DNA, and his movement into television is rightly allowing him to reach the widest audience possible.

Music is still the reason he gets out of bed in the morning, though, and this new single is a lively return.

A team up with Still Greedy, 'Smooth Criminal' finds the pair working out over an M.J. flex.

Big Narstie's wit and raw energy make the whole thing tick, while Still Greedy pushes him every step of the way.

Tune in now.

