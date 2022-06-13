Big Jeff Seriously Injured In Fire

Bristol live music hero Big Jeff has been seriously injured in a fire.

An instantly recognisable figure at shows in Bristol and beyond, Big Jeff is a dogged supporter of live music, often travelling across the country to see his favourite artists.

In return, both crowds and artists have a soft spot for Big Jeff, who has struck up countless friendships through his adventures.

Bristol 247 reports that Big Jeff was seriously injured in a fire at his home in Totterdown, and is currently being cared for at a specialist burns unit in Swansea.

A statement from his family asks people “to keep Jeff in their thoughts and prayers at this very difficult time”.

Alongside his gig-going, Big Jeff is an ambassador for Independent Venues Week, and has DJ'd at festivals such as Green Man.

A keen artist, Big Jeff hosted his first exhibition last year.

Clash spoke to Big Jeff back in 2020 , and truly a nicer person you would struggle to meet - sending love and support to Big Jeff and his family!

- - -