Big Dada To Relaunch With New POC Team

Big Dada is set to relaunch focussed around a new team.

The label falls under the Ninja Tune umbrella, and was founded by Will Ashon in 1997.

Renowned as a rap stable, Big Dada have claimed two Mercury prize wins, with Ashon departing in 2014.

Now Big Dada will relaunch, re-shaped around a POC team. In a statement, the label commented:

Big Dada is relaunched as a label run by Black, POC & Minority Ethnic people for Black, POC & Minority Ethnic artists*

A team of like minded individuals working together to form a community that champions, shines a light on, supports & nourishes the music & artists.

Working to amplify Black and racialised artists voices, Big Dada looks to shift the narrative around this music, bypassing stereotypes to allow and encourage freedom to express oneself for who they are and want to be.

Big Dada has a long history and heritage which will be built upon whilst deepening its cultural identity by supporting & offering resources to a new generation of artists.

*for lack of a better term.

Expect new music soon, in the meantime you can check out Big Dada Classics and On Repeat / Staff Picks playlists.

