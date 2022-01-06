Big Boys' Soundtrack Is A Glorious Homage To Indie Nostalgia

The full soundtrack for Channel 4 comedy Big Boys has been shared online.

The series is streaming now, a coming-of-age comedy that pairs Dylan Llewellyn with his straight best friend Jon Pointing.

A touching, impeccably observed series, Big Boys is set on the fringes of the 2010s, the decade no one bothered to name.

The soundtrack ties in with this, grabbing the tail-end of the indie era, the sounds of blog house, and other, more disparate dancefloor flavours.

Imagine the best student disco from 2011 and you'd be close - listen out for Metronomy, Golden Silvers - whatever happened to those guys? - M.I.A., Santigold, and more.

Writer Jack Rooke has pieced together a full playlist, saying it's "perfect for dinner parties, long car drives and shagging..."

Tune in now.

