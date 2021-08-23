Big Boi Confirms 'The Big Sleepver' Release Date

OutKast legend Big Boi has laid out plans for new album 'The Big Sleepover'.

The incoming record will be released on September 3rd, and it's set to be accompanied by a full North American tour.

A solo outing from one of Southern rap's all-time legends, 'The Big Sleepover' hits home in just over a fortnight.

Out on September 3rd, it's trailed by new single 'The Big Sleep Is Over' which takes his punchy bars in a Caribbean direction.

Layering 808s over Jamaican textures, Big Boi's voice is set against guest vocalist Kay-I.

Tune in now.

