Big Boi And Kate Bush Have Recorded A "Monster" New Song Together

Big Boi has revealed that he has recorded a "monster" single with Kate Bush.

The OutKast rap legend has waxed lyrical over the years about his love of Kate Bush, regularly discussing her genius in interviews.

Speaking to Mark Ronson on The FADER Uncovered podcast , Big Boi revealed that he has actually recorded a track with the reclusive English legend.

"I have a monster hit with Kate Bush that I'm just holding," he told Mark Ronson, before adding: "It's a dream come true and the people are going to fucking love it. It's fucking incredible."

Seemingly, Big Boi travelled to London in 2014 for the OutKast re-union tour, and during their down time he took his wife to see Kate Bush as part of her Before The Dawn residency.

"I got tickets, me and my wife, and we went to go see her show that she had, played the live shows," he said. "And so from there, I get invited backstage, we have some wine and we talk. And her kid is there, he's about the same age as my kids, which is cool. And she signs an album for me and give me her number."

"So after that, about a year or so pass, and I told her I was coming back, I just said, 'Hey, when can we do a song?' Just send her a text every now and then. I talked to her on the phone, 'Hello. Hello. So lovely.' And so I came back and she's like, 'Let's go to dinner'. So we went and she took me to dinner to this cool little pub place where I had almond cognac. And we was both throwing them back. It was the coolest experience."

Continuing, he says the collaboration took place in the following months and years, with Go Dreamer assisting during the creative process.

Big Boi explains: "So we had dinner and then we're like okay. Her son was going off to college and she was just like, 'Okay, I'm going to try to get to something when I get my studio set back up.' And so my manager, being the great, great manager he is, he reached out to her manager a couple years ago and was like, 'Hey, we need to make this happen.' And I just so happened to have the right song that is fucking phenomenal, and sent it to her. And it had the words on there and she just had to sing the words. And then I wrote my verse and my boy Go Dreamer wrote her parts and wrote the hook. And it is incredible. It's incredible."

Sadly, Big Boi has no specific plans to release the song - which could have an NFT element to the artwork - but it will arrive "whenever I think they deserve it, I'm going to give it to them."