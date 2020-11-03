Big Black Delta Goes Darker For 'Summoner'

Big Black Delta has shared new track 'Summoner'.

The project is steered by Jonathan Bates, and recently found viral fame when song 'Huggin & Kissin' was used in Netflix series The Sinner.

Diving into the dark-side, Big Black Delta grapple with sinister themes on new single 'Summoner'.

There's a stark, gothic element to the song, with its charred electro-pop palette driven by austere intensity.

“I remember drunkenly watching ‘Flight Of The Navigator’ one morning and I wanted to make a song that captured how I felt at that moment,” he comments. “I’d been up since 1am drinking. The sun was coming up. It was super orange because booze does that to my eye sight.”

“The movie provided the nostalgia and the feeling of flying. That's why that woozy synth comes in and out in the chorus. At the same time, it was medieval and witchy sounding. Like something you would play to summon a demon.”

Choreographer Nina McNeely and film maker Warren Kommers unite on the video - tune in now.

