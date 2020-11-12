Bicep Sample A Bollywood Deep Cut For New Single 'Sundial'

Bicep have shared their new track 'Sundial'.

The duo spent the bulk of 2020 holed up in their East London studio, focussing on the follow up to their hugely acclaimed debut album.

Kept off the road and out of the clubs by coronavirus, Bicep responded by diving inwards, a journey reflected on new album 'Isles'.

Out on January 22nd, the latest preview to emerge is 'Sundial', a piece that samples a Bollywood deep cut.

Emerging from those prolonged studio sessions, the track captures a sense of release, utilising mistakes in a refreshing manner.

Bicep comment...

“This is probably one of the simplest tracks on the album, it grew from a faulty Jupiter 6 arp recording. Our trigger isn't working properly and the arp skips notes randomly. This was a small segment taken from a recording of Andy just playing the arp live whilst we were just trying to figure out what was going wrong. We actually loved what it had produced and wrote some chords around it, guided by the feeling of this recording.”

The distinctive sample is a snippet of ‘Jab Andhera Hota Hai’ taken from the 1973 Bollywood film Raja Rani, and it returns the production duo to their crate-digging roots.

“In regards to the sampling, Indian music has always fascinated us since the blog days, discovering it was the possible birthplace of Acid house via Charanjit Singh’s Ten Ragas to a disco beat.”

“Living in East London, Indian influence and music is everywhere and over the past few years we’ve both become huge fans of Bollywood film scores, particularly the female soprano performances. The haunting melancholic epicness really strikes a chord with both of us. We feel we can relate to how similar it is to the Irish folk we grew up around from the likes of the Clannad.”

Tune in now.

