Bicep Drop Storming New Single 'Atlas'

Bicep have shared their superb new single 'Atlas' - tune in now.

The rave duo have utilised the track in various forms during their sets, and it's well-known to long-time fans.

Out now, it's a shimmering electronic banger, a rush of positivity that - if we're honest - couldn't have dropped at a better time.

A vinyl release is incoming, with Bicep re-scheduling their Brixton Academy shows to August 7th and 8th.

Bicep comment...

"It would've been unthinkable to foresee the circumstances this track would be released in when we were making it. Our frame of mind was so positive then, fresh off the back of our live tour, full of excitement for the next phase. ‘Atlas’ was our attempt at summing up some of the euphoric moments we experienced on that tour across those two years."

"It feels like those moments are very far away for all of us right now, but we hope this serves as some form of distraction amidst all this chaos."

Tune in now.

