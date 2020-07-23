Bicep Drop New Single 'Saku'

Bicep have dropped their new single 'Saku' - tune in now.

The production duo signalled their return a few weeks ago, with new album 'Isles' set to land on January 22nd.

With the year drawing to an end, Bicep flex their creativity once more on a brooding new single, one that up-ends R&B tropes.

Out now, 'Saku' twists and re-moulds those soulful shapes, producing something cinematic in its sense of sound design.

Describing the song, Bicep pulled out a few of their influences, and emphasised their "hybrid" sound...

"We aim to pull influences from a broad range of inspiration when we write music, our tracks often go through many iterations and directions before we settle on the final ingredients."

"‘Saku’ feels like a good example of a hybrid for us. We drew from IDM and Footwork via 90s R&B, and it was amazing to work with Clara who totally gets that vibe. One of the early demos was 155 BPM and another actually used the vocal from ‘Apricots’ (before it became ‘Apricots’) pitched up. We also had a hang drum melody version but in the end we decided to keep Clara's voice uncluttered."

Tune in now.

'Isles' will be released on January 22nd.

Photo Credit: Dan Medhurst

