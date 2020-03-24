Bibio Announces 'Sleep On The Wing'

Bibio has confirmed plans for new 10 track EP 'Sleep On The Wing'.

The project follows hot on the heels of last year's wonderful, folk-hewn meditative cycle 'Ribbons', a real favourite in our office.

New EP 'Sleep On The Wing' features 10 tracks, and it once more finds Bibio exploring organic instrumentation.

Adding fresh hues and textures in the process, the full EP is out on June 12th, with the title track online now.

He explains: "'Sleep On The Wing' started out like many of my tunes, as a guitar pattern. The violin parts followed, doubled up with mandolin and other stringed instruments."

"Lyrically, I feel that the song has two aspects to it: The idea of being in the wake of a loss, and with hope, continuing the life of someone who has passed, through allowing oneself to be inspired by what they did during their lifetime and what they left behind, whether it’s the things they said, the knowledge they shared or the things they made."

"The other aspect to the song is perhaps more direct, and talks of escaping the city to find peace in the countryside, but the title is more a celebration of dreaming and the liberating power of imagination, not necessarily a physical escape. Music has the power to inspire dreaming and fuel the imagination, and that’s what I’ve always found so addictive about music."

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

1. Sleep On The Wing

2. A Couple Swim

3. Lightspout Hollow

4. Oakmoss

5. Miss Blennerhassett

6. The Milky Way Over Ratlinghope

7. Awpockes

8. Crocus

9. Otter Shadows

10. Watching Thus, The Heron Is All Pool

