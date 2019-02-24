Bibio Announces New Album 'Ribbons'

Warp artist Bibio has confirmed plans for his new album 'Ribbons'.

The producer recently returned with the gorgeous, Spring-flecked 'Curls', a real pastoral gem that exposed his folk side.

More is to come, too, with Bibio set to release new album 'Ribbons' on April 12th through Warp Records.

Billed as a largely acoustic affair - although Bibio's treated effects are hardly 'acoustic' in the true sense - it's informed by 60s and 70s psychedelic folk.

There's a teaser online, too, one that features some divine new music set against dappled visuals.

Tune in now.

