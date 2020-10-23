BEYRIES Share Rousing New Cut 'Graceless'

Montreal artist BEYRIES has shared the full video for rousing new album cut 'Graceless'.

Real name Amélie Beyries, her debut album 'Landing' allowed BEYRIES space to fully express herself.

Since then, she's sketched out a whole new world, entering a fresh chapter in her life in the process.

New album 'Encounter' is out now, a bold, confident return, one that is thoroughly vivacious in its approach.

A fantastic return, album cut 'Graceless' is a potent, rousing piece of work, one reminiscent of Springsteen in its inspirational bombast.

We're able to share the video for 'Graceless' in full, crafted by French director Raphaëlle Chovin.

A woodland tale, you can check it out below.

'Encounter' is out now.

