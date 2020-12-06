Beyoncé Shares 'Black Parade' To Celebrate Juneteenth

Beyoncé surprised fans with a new single 'Black Parade' yesterday (June 19th), opening the Juneteenth weekend.

The single is her first piece of new material since last year's 'Homecoming' live document, and the Lion King soundtrack.

Out now, the track leads from the front, with Beyoncé singing: "Put your fists up in the air, show black love..."

Asking for "peace and reparation for my people", she adds: "I'm going back to the South, where my roots ain't watered down..."

A potent, politicised return, 'Black Parade' references police brutality, COVID-19, and the work of activist Tamika Mallory.

She introduced the song on Instagram, writing:

"Happy Juneteenth Weekend! I hope we continue to share joy and celebrate each other, even in the midst of struggle. Please continue to remember our beauty, strength and power."

Tune in now.

