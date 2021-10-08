Beyoncé: "New Music Is Coming"

Beyoncé has confirmed that "new music is coming".

The star turns 40 next month, and decided to mark the milestone with a highly revealing interview.

Gracing the cover of Harper's Bizarre , Beyoncé spoke eloquently about her youth, and her experiences as a Black American artist in the 21st century music industry.

Speaking about her teenage years, she commented: "My energy went into Destiny’s Child and the dream of us getting a record deal and becoming musicians. If something wasn’t helping me reach my goal, I decided to invest no time in it. I didn’t feel like I had time to 'kiki' or hang out. I sacrificed a lot of things and ran from any possible distraction."

"I felt as a young Black woman that I couldn’t mess up. I felt the pressure from the outside and their eyes watching for me to trip or fail. I couldn’t let my family down after all the sacrifices they made for me and the girls. That meant I was the most careful, professional teenager and I grew up fast. I wanted to break all of the stereotypes of the Black superstar, whether falling victim to drugs or alcohol or the absurd misconception that Black women were angry. I knew I was given this amazing opportunity and felt like I had one shot. I refused to mess it up, but I had to give up a lot."

The members of Destiny's Child remain close, she confirms: "My closest friends are brilliant women who run companies, are entrepreneurs, mothers, wives, and close family. Kelly [Rowland] and Michelle [Williams] are still my best friends. I gravitate toward strong, grounded women like my incredible sister, Solange. She is full of wisdom, and she is the dopest person I know."

Looking at her 30s, Beyoncé seemed to reference 'Lemonade' when she said: "My 30s were about starting my family and my life becoming more than my career. I worked to heal generational trauma and turned my broken heart into art that would help move culture forward and hopefully live far beyond me. My 30s were about digging deeper."

Later, she added: "I’m grateful I have the ability to choose what I want to share. One day I decided I wanted to be like Sade and Prince. I wanted the focus to be on my music, because if my art isn’t strong enough or meaningful enough to keep people interested and inspired, then I’m in the wrong business. My music, my films, my art, my message—that should be enough."

Recently she's explored the benefits of CBD in relation to easing long-standing pains in her body, while she's also working on "a hemp and a honey farm" - a literal bee hive!

Finally, Beyoncé revealed the news fans have been desperate to hear - new music is on the way.

"With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again. I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible. I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half. Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies. Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!"

Find the full interview HERE.

