Beyoncé Is Back - New Album 'Renaissance' Incoming

It's really happening...
16 · 06 · 2022

Beyoncé will release new album 'Renaissance' on July 29th.

The global icon sparked frenzied speculation by deleting the information from her socials - a tell-tale sign that something's about to happen.

Her website was then updated to read 'What Is B7?', which is a reference to her seventh solo album.

Now more information has been supplied. New album 'Renaissance' lands this summer, seemingly the first of a two-part project.

Out on July 29th, Apple Music illustrates that 'Renaissance' will contain 16 tracks.

Here's the announce from Spotify.

Beyoncé last released a studio album in 2016 - the ambitious, personal 'Lemonade'.

