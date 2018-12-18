Beyoncé Drops New 'Homecoming' Live Album

Beyoncé has shared a full live album based on her new Homecoming film.

The new documentary is now available to stream on Netflix, going behind the scenes during the preparation for Beyoncé's Coachella set in 2018.

The first black woman to headline the festival, the new film offers an insight into her working methods, alongside some stunning live footage.

Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé is available to stream now, with Beyoncé pulling another surprise on fans.

A full 'Homecoming' live album is now available to stream, and it's every bit as gripping as you might imagine.

Tune in now.

