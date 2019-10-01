Beth Keeping's 'San Francisco' Retains An Element Of Honesty

Beth Keeping has travelled a long way only to find herself back home again.

A potent songwriter, her debut EP 'Fool' was inspired by life on the open road, and was recorded in a Nashville studio.

A portrait of her country roots, it was followed by a pop dalliance, signalled by recent single 'Building Bridges On The Dancefloor'.

Throughout it all runs a certain honesty, a commitment to the truth, and the way she sees the world.

This is emblematic in her music, with Beth Keeping helping to found Write Like A Girl - a new initiative to showcase female songwriting talent and champion equality in music.

New song 'San Francisco' is a buoyant pop mini-epic, with Beth Keeping surging out towards the Golden Gate bridge on an effervescent melody.

Tune in now.

