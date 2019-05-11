Best Coast Return With New Album 'Always Tomorrow'

Best Coast will release their new album 'Always Tomorrow' early next year.

The project have been largely silent since their last LP some five years ago, but the duo have sprung back into life.

There's a new album incoming, with the Californian pairing sharing a brand new single as a preview.

Online now, 'For The First Time' opens as a slinky, breezy acoustic number, before evolving into a West Coast indie pop jammer.

Tune in now.

Best Coast will release new album 'Always Tomorrow' early in 2020.

Photo Credit: Kevin Hayes

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.