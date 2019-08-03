Best Coast Have Festive Fun On 'Little Saint Nick'

Best Coast have shared a fun new cover of the Beach Boys' festival classic 'Little Saint Nick'.

The California band are back, with their new album 'Always Tomorrow' - their first in five years, remember - set to land in 2020.

With Christmas fast approaching Best Coast have shared a fun new cover, tackling another great Californian band.

'Little Saint Nick' is a surf classic from the Beach Boys, and it's given a carefree treatment by Best Coast.

Says Bethany:

“Being from California and being heavily influenced by The Beach Boys, we had to cover this one. It’s also always fun for me to cover a song with a wall of harmonies and background vocals because it’s my favourite part about recording vocals.”

Tune in now.

