Best Coast Detail New Album 'Always Tomorrow'

Best Coast will release new album 'Always Tomorrow' on February 21st.

The indie pop project last released a full length in 2015, with 'California Nights' finding Bethany Cosentino reaching new heights as a songwriter.

Returning late last year, the two piece - Bethany Cosentino (guitar, vocals) and Bobb Bruno (guitar) - will share new material next month.

New LP 'Always Tomorrow' lands on February 21st, with Bethany commenting: “This album is the story of a second chance.”

New single 'Everything Has Changed' is out now, with Best Coast sharing the Ryan Baxley directed video.

Inspired by Vanderpump Rules, you can check it out below.

