Bess Atwell Shares Confessional New Song 'All You Can Do'

Bess Atwell shares new single ‘All You Can Do’ alongside album release date and tour details.

Upcoming singer-songwriter Bess Atwell has shared defiant new single ‘All You Can Do’, as well as announcing the release of her new album ‘Already Always’ for September 24th and a 15-date UK headline tour across November and December.

‘All You Can Do’ showcases Bess’ emotionally rich lyrics and tones against a low-key instrumental, evoking feelings of nostalgia.

The vibrance of the track is typical of her work, and her vocals resemble Lana Del Rey with a greater twist of passion, marking her as one of the most exciting young talents in English indie folk.

On the track, Bess said...

“You can only live in turmoil and guilt for so long. This song was a rare moment of relative ruthlessness. A moment to breathe and stop apologising for the way I felt, and to try out blaming the other person; ‘I've gone stale / and I don’t think you taste it / well why don't you taste it.’”

"However, even in an instance of liberation, I didn't want to shy away from the fact that, humanly, a longing for meaning and guidance still nagged at me; ‘I treat you like a confessional / but I'm no good at fearing God at all.’”

"I had spent a long time feeling powerless, as if I were my partner's pet. I spent the best part of a year living in his house, eating the food he cooked, being looked after by him. This song is a daydream of role reversal and an exploration of reclaiming control; ‘"you're my sweet puppy / but is man's best friend on a lead.’"

The track’s music video was directed by Dylan Hayes and features hazy, kaleidoscopic visuals as Bess performs.

Check it out below.

Words: Jack Oxford