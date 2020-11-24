Berry Galazka Debuts With 'Man Can't Hang'

Berry Galazka has shared her new single 'Man Can't Hang'.

The alt-pop riser grew up in Florida, brought up around the sounds of her Polish heritage.

Alongside this, though, she was drawn to Caribbean culture, soaking up some of the more soulful end of reggae.

'Man Can't Hang' is her debut single, and it fuses together these contrary aspects, with Berry commenting:

“While I do love polka and am still trying to find a way to work it into my music. Growing up in Florida definitely influenced my love for what I call, `'White Man Reggae" i.e.: SOJA, Slightly Stoopid, Rebelution, Iration... that shit makes me sooo happy. Obvi love Bob Marley, Eek-A-Mouse, Yellowman, Peter Tosh and the reggae Gods.”

Lyrically, it's a hymn in praise of femininity, while noting “how easily men’s egos are triggered by women who do better, make more, talk smarter than them and are not afraid to call them out.”

Rap meets pop, reggae meets polka, 'Man Can't Hang' is a real sense of originality about it. Says Berry...

“I want people to be stoked when they listen to my music and not feel like they have to follow any kind of path someone else set for them, because at the end of the day everyone you know dies and won't give a fuck about the decisions you made, you're the only one who needs to be satisfied with how you lived your life. So that's a message that people forget a lot and I'd like to remind them of.”

Tune in now.

