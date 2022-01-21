Berried Alive Drop Zesty New Single 'Sit There Like A Lemon'

London based duo Berried Alive returns with new single 'Sit There Like A Lemon'.

The pair are husband and wife, and the closeness of their relationship allows them to take huge risks with their songwriting.

A cross-genre approach, Berried Alive's colourful musicality melds together EDM, rock, metal, vivid pop textures, and a whole lot more besides.

New single 'Sit There Like A Lemon' is online now, and it's a helter-skelter return, one imbued with remarkable daring.

As the band - Charles and Kaylie - put it...

“We thought the expression 'sit there like a lemon' was funny, so we wrote a song about a lazy person to fit the expression.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: James Mann of @void1photography